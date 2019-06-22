Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Wants Agent May in the Black Widow Movie

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eagerly awaiting news of the standalone Black Widow film that’s set to star Scarlett Johansson. While details are scarce, there have been casting rumors that include Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and Ray Winstone. Currently, there is no mention of any other existing MCU actors joining the film, but since the movie is expected to be a prequel, fans are hoping to see Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye show up for the mysterious Budapest mission. However, there’s another actor who would like to be considered for the film: Ming-Na Wen, the actor best known to Marvel fans for playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. A fan on Twitter suggested the casting, and Wen was all for it.

“The #BlackWidow prequel movie. I think it be interesting to know what happened in Budapest and seeing S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent #MelindaMay show up in the movie,” @MarvelVulture wrote.

“Well, @marvel? #agentmay #blackwidow,” Wen replied.

Wen would be the perfect choice to bring into the fold, especially since her character has skills on par with Natasha Romanoff’s. Also, ever since Avengers: Endgame featured a cameo from Agent Carter’s James D’Arcy, the possibility of another Marvel Television appearance feels more likely than it ever did before.

Many fans commented on Wen’s post, fully supporting the campaign for May to show up in the new film.

“Fans been saying this for years! Seeing Agent May on the big screen would be a dream come true. Come on, Marvel. What are you waiting for?,” @JenPhillips721 wrote.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASEPLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE I WOULD PAY SO MUCH MONEY FOR THIS TO HAPPEN,” @SomebodysChlsea added.

“I’d love to see Agent May and Black Widow working together! Please make it happen Marvel,” @JoaoLeal96 replied.

“ADD MOCKINGBIRD TOO @AdriannePalicki,” @thenicksc added. (Also a great idea!)

Currently, you can still watch Wen on Agents of SHIELD, which also stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.