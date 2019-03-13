‘Agents of SHIELD’ Costume Designer Offers Closer Look at Quake’s New Costume

When the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD premieres this May, it appears the team will be getting some fresh new suits. Months ago, Chloe Bennet shared an image in character as Daisy Johnson/Quake in a full new suit and now, one of the show’s costume designers is teasing fans with close-up shots of the Inhuman’s suit.

Costume designer Whitney Galitz took to Instagram earlier today to share a super-close image of Quake’s legs as the new purple costume is on full display.

With just a segment of the costume released, it appears Galitz will be releasing the full look bit by bit in the lead up to WonderCon next weekend, a California-based convention where stars behind Agents of SHIELD are slated to appear to promote the upcoming season.

When the latest season of the ABC hit kicks off, Bennet’s Quake will just be getting her feet back underneath her after the death of her mentor Phil Coulson.

“In my mind, she has a bit more of a peace to her,” Bennet previously told TVLine. “There is obviously the mourning of Coulson, but she’s also been through it all and she is genuinely stronger from it. She is not dealing with things as she has in the past. She has fully accepted her trauma and is moving forward in the most healthy way, for the first time.”

Agents of SHIELD Season Six is due to premiere this May. If you’re looking to catch up beforehand, the first five seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix.

