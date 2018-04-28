‘Agents of SHIELD’ Recap With Spoilers: “Option Two”

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

“Option Two” starts with a wide shout of space. We see several different planets and asteroid fields zoom by the camera. General Talbot is seen in a holding cell muttering nonsense to himself.

Coulson Is talking to his team about what to do with the gravitonium. He explains they’re going to enter Earth’s low orbit and dispatch the metal into space.

Mack brings up the death of Ruby, after which Daisy and Yo-Yo argue about the latter’s actions. Apparent teams start forming with Fitz and Simmons side with Yo-Yo’s action while Mack sides with Daisy. Coulson steps in and stops the argument after Yo-Yo tells Daisy that the group didn’t choose her to be their new Director.

The group splits up to prepare for their mission. May and Daisy talk in the hallway and May reveals she may have found a solution to cure Phil’s illness and suggest the new Director of SHIELD go dark to go after it. Daisy agrees and May tells her that she’ll cover for her on the Quinjet.

Fitz, Simmons, and Deke are packing their things when the trio starts talking about the future. Fitz, not wanting to lie, mentions that they might not know they change the future unless Deke blinks out of existence.

Talbot wakes from his sleep in his cell and starts shouting out for Coulson. Phil arrives and enters Talbot’s cell. Talbot reveals that he accidentally told Hale the location of the location of the Lighthouse.

We see a large spaceship looming over the Lighthouse.

Alerts start going off in the Lighthouse and Phil runs to May and the hologram of General Rick Stoner appears, mentioning the Lighthouse is about to suffer an apocalyptic-level event.

Trying to follow Stoner’s orders, Coulson inadvertently choose on option on the computer that says the compound is being attacked by a nuclear weapon. Stoner says the facility will be on lockdown for the next fifteen years.

The Lighthouse’s computer screens are taken over by Quvos, the head of the federation and he reveals to Coulson that he was sent by General Hale.

Mack and Yo-Yo argue about the events of last week’s episode. She confronts him about fading away from her, accusing him of not wanting her anymore because of her arms. Mack claims that she’s pushing him away

Phil’s worrying about Daisy when May speaks up to tell him that Daisy’s gone dark in order to find a cure for Phil’s illness, which makes him upset.

Yo-Yo speaks up and tells Coulson and May that allowing Daisy to go dark is one of the events that caused the world to end. She tells them her future self revealed they need to let Coulson die. May starts arguing with Yo-Yo about Coulson.

We see aliens on the ship use Hale’s transportation device to transport themselves within the Lighthouse. They start killing SHIELD agents and Deke seeing the carnage, is able to escape and hide in an air vent.

Deke crawls through the air vents to get to the rest of the team in the main comm center. Deke reveals the intruders are called Marauders, and he’s had run-ins with them in the future. Coulson orders an evacuation and tells Fitz & Simmons to work on overriding the lockdown system so they can get out of the facility.

Daisy meets up with Tony Caine, who tracked down some tech from the late John Garrett. Caine also asks Daisy if she had been “keeping up with the crazy stuff happening in New York.”

Yo-Yo enters Talbot’s cell and cuffs him in order to transport him through the evacuation.

Fitz is working on finding a way out of the Lighthouse when he and another agent are tracked down by a Marauder. The Marauder kills the other agent and is about to attack Fitz when Deke arrives with a fire extinguisher to scare off the Marauder.

Fitz and Deke arrive at the room where they need to override the lockdown system and they find the electronics fried. Fitz says there’s no way to get out.

Fitz gets on the radio to tell the other agents that the Marauders use some sort of EMP-like technology to short out all electronics, so they’ll be unable to use flashlights, radios, and their icer bullets.

Yo-Yo and Talbot arrive at the room Simmons is holed up in alongside Agents Piper and Davis.

Mack meets up with Fitz and Deke.

Yo-Yo leaves the room with Piper and Davis to do some recon work, leaving Talbot and Simmons behind. Talbot stumbles upon the device that Ruby tried using last week. Upon its discovery, Talbot shoots Simons with an icer bullet, knocking her out.

He powers up the device and steps into it. The machine goes all the way up to 100%.

Fitz finds some chemicals and he and May start lighting them on fire so they have light. They start hearing major tapping on the main door and they all withdraw their guns in anticipation of an attack.

The Marauders are unable to get through the door so they climb through the vents to get inside the room and a gun battle breaks out. Coulson, May, Mack, Fitz, and Deke are surrounded.

Yo-Yo, Piper, and Davis are fighting Marauders in the hallway when the door blows off the room Talbot and Simmons were at. Talbot exits and blows one of the Marauders to pieces.

Talbot gets to the main room where the big fight is going down. He uses his new-found powers to crush the Marauders.

Yo-Yo, Davis, and Piper find Simmons and they find out that Talbot has used the device to absorb the gravitonium.

Talbot then uses his powers to break a hole in the ceiling so the group can escape. The lights come back on and Stoner’s hologram appears, informing the group that there’s no longer signs of a nuclear attack. He lifts the lockdown.

The episode ends with Daisy entering a graveyard. She begins digging up a grave when we see the headstone: it’s the grave of her mother Jiaying.