‘Agents Of SHIELD’: 100th Episode Preview Released

Marvel Television and ABC have released a preview for the 100th episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

The next episode of Agents of SHIELD is titled “The Real Deal.” In the milestone 100th episode, Coulson finally reveals the mysterious deal he made with Ghost Rider, which will impact everyone on the S.H.I.E.L.D. team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series kicked off in 2013, which followed the adventures of the fan-favorite S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). The series has become one of the most beloved properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with series showrunner Jed Whedon teasing “The Real Deal” was an “emotional episode and it was emotional making it” to Entertainment Weekly.

Gregg recently teased that not only will this chapter be the culmination of what we’ve seen take place this season, but could also appease fans who have been tuning in each week from the series’ start.

“There’s been a big scary dagger of fate hanging over Coulson’s head all season and we’re going to find out the nature of that and what it means going forward,” Gregg confessed. “That in itself would be enough drama for a 100th episode, but on top of that, we have an incredible device the writers have come up with where some characters from the past will appear.”

Rumors have emerged recently that Hive and Lash could be making an appearance in the upcoming episode, with Gregg’s mentioning of an “incredible device” making it seem plausible for virtually any character from the show’s past to return.

The upcoming episode is sure to offer thrilling moments, yet Gregg also hinted at there being some romance finally culminating.

“There is also a moment that many of us have waited a long time for,” the actor shared. “I won’t say what ‘ship it has to do with, but somebody’s ‘ship is going to reach a shore.”

Could the relationship between Fitz and Simmons reach the next level or could Gregg be hinting at the will they-won’t they relationship between Coulson and Agent May? You’ll have to tune in to the episode to find out.

The 100th episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD premieres Friday, March 9th on ABC.

What are you expecting to see in the milestone episode? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T YouTube, TV Promos]