‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 5 Episode 6: “Fun and Games” Preview Released

ABC and Marvel Television have released a preview of the next episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “Fun and Games.”

After this week’s flashback episode, “Rewind,” the next episode will pick up where Quake’s story left off, with her about to be forced into a ceremony to show off her powers to a group of bidders looking to buy her and the other Inhumans.

Check out the video above.

Quake, the world-destroyer, had just been presented to the group when one of them unmasked to reveal that it was Fitz in disguise. Daisy was shocked to see him, but she was likely even more shocked when he insisted that she be forced to fight to the death.

Fitz wasn’t with his SHIELD teammates when they were forced into the time-travel monolith and sent decades into the future. Instead, as revealed in “Rewind,” he had to take the long way there by being cryogenically frozen in the space capsule that brought the mysterious Enoch to Earth.

It was Enoch who sent the SHIELD agents to the future and who was told to leave Fitz behind. He took his orders from the Seer, Robin Hinton, the girl that Daisy swore to protect after failing to save Robin’s father.

Marvel Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on January 6, 2018.