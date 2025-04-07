Marvel Releases Epic New Thunderbolts* Trailer as Tickets Go on Sale

Play video

Watch this new trailer for Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, then race to your nearest box office to get your tickets. We’re a little under a month until the release of Thunderbolts*, which means it’s time for tickets to go on sale. Thunderbolts* has even more importance when you factor in how the majority of the cast is returning for Avengers: Doomsday. It would seem Thunderbolts* plays a major role in the next Avengers movie, which is ironic when you consider how the Thunderbolts bill themselves as the anti-Avengers. While there may not be an official Avengers team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the world can still count on the Thunderbolts to save them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Thunderbolts* trailer begins with a conversation between Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour). Red Guardian tells his daughter, Yelena, that there is no higher calling than being a hero and saving people. Yelena isn’t so sure, responding, “Dad, that’s just a fairy tale.” Her skepticism is warranted after we see footage of Sentry attacking civilians as they run terrified in the streets.

Red Guardians shows off his heroism by risking his life to save a little girl. As a large chunk of debris falls from above, Red Guardian runs up and covers the girl’s body, allowing the piece of concrete to shatter on his back.

“I am the Void,” Sentry says as he begins to float down from the sky. “There’s no use fighting.” Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) says that Sentry is “invincible, all powerful, stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one.”

The power level of heroes and villains in the MCU has always been a hotly debated topic. We started with the friendly feud between Thor and Hulk over who is the strongest Avenger. Then we added more characters like Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel, who vied for that slot. Everyone has their different opinions on who is the strongest, and now Sentry can toss his name into the ring.

Thunderbolts* stars Sebastian Stan and David Harbour recently poked fun at the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement event when they revealed when tickets for their movie were going on sale. In a video posted on the official Marvel Studios X account, Stan says that the two have exciting news to share with fans. Harbour notes that people should sit down before they say what it is and requests some chairs be brought out. In a perfect deadpan delivery, Stan cracks, “They took all the chairs,” before a graphic reveals that tickets for Thunderbolts* will officially go on sale on Monday, April 7th.

Stan’s quip is an obvious reference to Marvel’s special Avengers: Doomsday livestream that took place in late March. During the event, which ran for over five hours, the studio slowly confirmed 27 actors who will appear in the film by showing a series of chairs with the actors’ names printed on the back. The majority of the Thunderbolts* cast will also star in Avengers: Doomsday, including Lewis Pullman as Sentry.

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2nd. Let us know if you’ll be there on Day 1 in the comments below!