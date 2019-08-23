Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Teaser Trailer Released

If you are ready for more of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, then your time has come. D23 is stepping out this weekend to honor all things Disney, and Marvel Entertainment is coming out in full force. On the event’s first day, Marvel decided to honor Agents of SHIELD in a big way by releasing a teaser trailer for season seven to the fans.

And as you can see above, things are going to get wild this season!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the teaser, fans are shown the updated title card for Agents of SHIELD before a tense scene plays out. Fans are taken back to New York City a la 1931 where three police officers are waiting in an empty building. They are taken by surprise when three aliens appear, and they are none too friendly. A standoff leaves two of the officers dead, and when the third surviving officers asks what the group wants? Well, it turns out they want his face.

The trailer continues in montage has fans are shown a series of scenes. Agent Coulson appears in one scene thanks to Clark Gregg, and he is not alone. Daisy appears in this trailer as fans are teased about this final season’s time-traveling story line. From the past to the future, Agents of SHIELD is pulling out all the stops this season to wow long time viewers.

So far, fans have been left guessing at what will come from this final season. Hydra’s return has been teased, and this trailer seems to confirm as much with a curious logo being shown halfway through. A slew of favorite characters will return with regulars like Agent May coming back. Back in July, actress Ming-Na Wen had fans feeling emotional when she tweeted from set on the show’s final day of shooting.

“Tuesday, July 30, 2019: We shoot our last day of Agents of SHIELD. Spy’s goodbye. I’m not okay. How is it that I’m numb & yet so emotional,” Wen asked fans.

Now, the time is nearing for when fans will have to part ways with Agents of SHIELD for good. After seven seasons, the show will stand as one of the most successful TV series to come from Marvel Entertainment, and this teaser proves the series will throw out a few more surprises before wrapping.

So, are you ready to say goodbye to Agents of SHIELD? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!