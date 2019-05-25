Agents of SHIELD Just Had Its Funniest Episode Ever

Tonight’s Agents of SHIELD episode has come to an end, and it was quite the trip. Literally. It’s safe to say “Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson” was the series’ funniest episode to date, which provided a refreshing change from all the heartbreak we’ve seen over the last few years. During Jemma and Daisy’s quest to find Fitz, they accidentally consumed some hallucinogens and as Daisy so eloquently put it, they ended up “tripping balls.”

Props to Chloe Bennet and Elizabeth Henstridge for acting their hearts out in this episode! They both proved they have massive comedic chops. Bennet provided a priceless inner monologue and was brilliant while attempting to use her Quake powers while intoxicated. Henstridge allowed Jemma’s Harry Potter nerd to pop out before hallucinating a monkey-Fitz, and her facial expressions were nothing short of joyous. Super fans will be extra excited to see Fitz in a monkey suit as his love for the furry creatures has been an ongoing joke since season one. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any comic con footage of Iain De Caestecker that doesn’t involve someone asking him when Fitz will be getting a monkey.

The wacky misadventures of the episode provided more than just laughs. The drug-fueled scenes gave the audience a nice glimpse into Daisy and Jemma’s longstanding friendship. The two women have been through a lot together, and it was nice to see them let loose and have a little “ladies night.” During their trip, the two reminisced about how they met and their relationships. In true drunk BFF fashion, the pals ended up crying under a table about how much they love each other. In addition to being hysterical, it was a sweet reminder of why we enjoy seeing these two onscreen together. They’ve come a long way since Jemma told Daisy she didn’t want to be a part of her “bad girl shenanigans” back in season one.



In addition to Daisy and Jemma, Agent Davis also consumed the drug, adding even more funny scenes of Agent Piper having to deal with his trip back on Zephyr One. This season has already allowed Maximilian Osinski and Briana Venskus to shine, and we’re loving their hilarious dynamic.

While the episode ended with some devastation (Jemma and Fitz were finally reunited only for him to be kidnapped right on the spot), this episode written by Brent Fletcher and Craig Titley will surely be remembered for its dynamite humor. All of the actors were obviously having fun, which made it impossible not to enjoy the ride.

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.