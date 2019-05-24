Agents of SHIELD Showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen Will Appear in Next Week’s Episode

Excellent news, Agents of SHIElD fans! Showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen will be making her first guest appearance on the series during next week’s episode, “Code Yellow.” According to Marvel.com, the executive producer will be guest-starring as Sequoia, who is described as a “Coachella-chic social media influencer.” It appears she’ll be acting alongside Jeff Ward, who plays Deke Shaw on the show. This is extra exciting, because it means next week’s episode will likely feature Deke, who has been missing from the season so far.

“We had talked about the possibility of a cameo at some point in our run, but when the Zuckerman sisters crafted the treasure that is Sequoia, I was all in,” Tancharoen shared. “I might’ve bit off more than I could chew, but it was so much fun to shift gears and play in front of the camera with a cast and crew I’ve worked closely with for six years.”

This is huge news for fans of the show, who have grown to love Tancharoen and her husband, Jed Whedon, for their wonderful work on the series. This is also big news for fans of the Whedon family, who have enjoyed Tancharoen’s appearances in previous projects directed by her brother-in-law, Joss Whedon. Tancharoen played Kilo in Dollhouse, and lent her musical talents to both Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog and Much Ado About Nothing. She even has a hilarious track on the Commentary! The Musical soundtrack, which we highly recommend listening to here.

Tancharoen has been busy running a television show, so she hasn’t acted since the 2014 romantic comedy Lust for Love. The movie starred Fran Kranz and Dichen Lachman, who are both staples in the Whedonverse. In fact, Lachman and Tancharoen are good friends. Lachman was featured prominently in the second season of Agents of SHIELD as Jiaying, and is married to Maximilian Osinski, who plays Agent Davis on the Marvel series.

We can’t wait to see you on the show, Maurissa!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Meinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.