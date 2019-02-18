‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Ming-Na Wen Channels Her Inner Demon for KISS

KISS is currently embarking on their “End of the Road” farewell tour and one enthusiastic fan decided to get into the spirit by channelling Gene Simmons‘ onstage persona, The Demon. Any Marvel fan will recognize Agents of SHIELD‘s Ming-Na Wen underneath the iconic black and white make-up.

The actress posted tons of photos of her concert experience to Instagram, which was a Valentine’s Day surprise from her husband, Eric Michael Zee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Best Valentine’s weekend surprise!! Thank you, Eric!,” she wrote. “These guys are true life goals! @genesimmons @paulstanleylive are in their late 60s and still able to rock in platform shoes for 2 hours. DAMN!,” she wrote.

“Also, fun to run into our pal, #agentsofshield @craigtit741,” she added. Craig Titley is an executive producer and writer on the Marvel show.

“It’s uncanny how much I look like @genesimmons on his tshirt, right?,” Wen added.

She even shared that she got carded at the bar, joking that she now plans on wearing KISS makeup every day from now on. Of course, Wen doesn’t need KISS makeup to look young. The 55-year-old actress is notorious for not aging. Go type in “Ming-Na Wen age” on Twitter and you’ll see it’s a frequently discussed topic among her fans AKA the Mingalings.

Wen posted more photos of the night on Instagram, including a pic with her hubby and a hilarious post about struggling with her phone’s Face ID.

Wen in KISS makeup isn’t the only Valentine’s Day treat given to Agents of SHIELD fans. A video celebrating the series’ most prominent couples revealed that the sixth season of the show will begin airing in May.

While KISS fans are sad to see the end of KISS onstage, the band is excited for their final ride. The tour features the band’s original members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley as well as long-time members Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Singer has been playing drums in the band since 1991 and Thayer joined the group in 1994 as a part-time employee, but eventually took over for Ace Frehley in 2002.

“This is going to be our last tour. It will be the most explosive, biggest show we’ve ever done,” Stanley told Louder Sound last year. “People who love us, come see us. If you’ve never seen us, this is the last time. This will be the show.”

Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC in May. To find out dates for the KISS Farewell Tour, check out their website.