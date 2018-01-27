‘Agents of SHIELD’ Stars Tease Kree Seer’s “Shocking” Identity

The latest season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD has shown the team attempt to prevent the destruction of Earth while dealing with an enigmatic Kree despot in the future, and viewers learned of another obstacle in their way.

The team had the benefit of foresight by following the lead of a “seer” named Robin, but she passed away in the previous episode. And at the end of last night’s “Best Laid Plans,” the Kree overlord Kasius revealed he too has a seer of his own, and he knows what SHIELD agents are planning.

Actors Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley, who play Mack and Yo-Yo respectively, recently spoke with TVLine about the identity of Kasius’ ally, teasing that it would surprise fans of the show.

“Let me tell you, when I first found out who this person is, I was shocked,” said Simmons.

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s shocking,’ but no-no-no, I was shocked,” added Cordova-Buckley. “You have no idea…. You have no idea.”

It sounds like the revelation could come out of left field, which wouldn’t be abnormal for a show loaded with as many twists as Agents of SHIELD. The two actors teased that a confrontation is brewing between Kasius and the team, who have now all reunited on the Lighthouse.

“The revolution has started, and there has to be a culmination to it,” Simmons said. “There has to come a point where Kasius and people from our team come to a head, where there is a final conflict. It has to happen — and it will happen.”

Kasius has slowly lost control of the Lighthouse and its human population since the agents arrived from the past, removing his top lieutenant from the board and taking away his threats to blow up sections of the station. But he still has an ace up his sleeve and can plot the team’s moves.

It should make for an explosive confrontation before Coulson & Co. return to their proper time, but one question remains when they get there: how will they prevent the earth’s destruction?

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays on ABC. The new episode, “Past Lives,” premieres February 2nd.