‘Agents of SHIELD’s 100th Episode Will Be a ‘Significant Event’

Agents of SHIELD season 5 will soon be taking Coulson’s team into outer space for a cosmic-themed season, but this season will will also feature the milestone event of the show’s 100th episode, which could really be anything, set anywhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at this point.

As you can see in the interview above, we here at Comicbook.com got a chance to speak with Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb during New York Comic Con, and he had the following tease for fans about what’s coming in episode 100:

“Look, this is not going to come as a surprise to anyone that’s ever seen a 100th episode, that there will be a significant event. That’s all I can tell you. They gotta get home from space!”

Loeb and AoS star Ming-Na Wen also state that the cast (at the time) didn’t even know the plan for episode 100 yet; however, both were a bit more coy about what’s being planned for Agents of SHIELD‘s tie-in with the upcoming cosmic crossover event that is Avengers: Infinity War. We can only guess and speculate along with other Marvel fans, but it sounds like there could be something in the works…

We know that Avengers: Infinity War will have a lot of surprise cameos from other Marvel characters – could Coulson’s team be one of them? That would be an awesome tie-in moment for longtime fans.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 5 premieres on Friday, December 1st on ABC. Take a look at the latest extended trailer HERE.