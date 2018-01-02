‘Agents Of SHIELD’s Clark Gregg Directed A Mini-Marvel Movie For Next Episode

Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson has been the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now he’s going to be actually directing Agents of SHIELD, helming the upcoming episode “Fun ad Games”. Gregg sat down to talk about his MCU directorial debut with IGN, revealing that Marvel Studios really let him cut loose with his episode:

“It’s a big episode with some big stuff, and they really went with my ideas. Coming from indie film, I’ve really done something that’s at the farthest end of different and still is the same concept. It was like doing a mini-Marvel movie. It’s that episode, as people will see, that’s a little bit like our version of Downton Abbey-meets-a very bloody, sci-fi version of Gladiator.”

When last we left things, Kasius had revealed his intention to destroy the entire Lighthouse outpost, which he views as savage and backwater – but not before pitting Daisy in a battle to the death to test her power and reputation as “Quake: Destroyer of Worlds.” Thanks to some timely advice from Fitz, it looks like Daisy will be fighting Kree enforcer Sinara – to death.

That fight sequence between Quake and Sinara is something that Clark Gregg is hyping for “Fun and Games”, and as Quake actress Chloe Bennet tells IGN, the hype will be worth it:

“It’s a big fight for me, so it’s really fun to get to be directed by [Clark]. Fights take so much time, so it’s just kind of fun being with [him] — he’s one of my best friends. So it’s fun just getting to work with one of my best friends in a [new] way. He’s been adding this really great texture to certain scenes, and really funny beats, that I don’t think someone else would be able to.”

Agents of SHIELD season 5 has been entertaining Marvel fans so far, and this upcoming episode looks like it will definitely be fun, indeed. Catch “Fun and Games” airing on Friday, January 5th @ 9/8c on ABC.