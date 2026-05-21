5 Marvel Characters We Want Playable In the Next Marvel Cosmic Invasion DLC

Marvel Cosmic Invasion‘s new DLC sets a precedent for fun additions to the game that could pay off in the long run with more playable Marvel characters. The side-scrolling beat ’em up is a blast, uniting different generations of heroes for a massive adventure across some of Marvel’s most iconic locations. The new DLC for the game introduces Cyclops and the Thing to the roster, proving that the team at Tribute Games has more plans for the future.

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With that in mind, here are five characters from around the Marvel Universe that also deserve a chance to pop up in the game next. All of them have unique power sets that could fit into the general gameplay while still feeling different from other characters in the game. They’ve also all found popularity across the original comics and in other adaptations, making these picks ideal for synchronized launches across media.

Hawkeye

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A long-time member of the Avengers, Hawkeye’s history in Marvel gaming and his potentially versatile playkit make Clint Barton a natural pick for Marvel Cosmic Invasion. Hawkeye was one of the playable characters in Captain America and The Avengers, a cult classic 1991 beat ’em up that helped lay the groundwork for the style of gameplay that Cosmic Invasion refines. Seeing Hawkeye join the new roster would be a fun throwback to the history of the franchise in gaming.

Hawkeye would likely be a range-centric character like Cyclops or Rocket Raccoon, putting an emphasis on landing hits while avoiding attacks. His signature trick arrows, each with different properties or attributes, could give him a bit more versatility as a playable character — with players capable of swapping in different kinds of arrows for different situational attacks. This could help him feel different from other ranged heroes while still accurately reflecting the comics’ incarnation of the character.

Magneto

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A longtime foe (and occasional ally) of the X-Men, Magento’s abilities make him ideal for the fight against Annihulus. The master of magnetism could have a fun mix of attacks, ranging from creative metallic barriers to protect himself and others to creating barrages of metal objects from afar. He could also use his powers to create structures around himself, potentially reshaping the battlefield around him to great effect.

Similar to Hawkeye, Magneto’s prominence in the history of Marvel gaming adaptations — specifically as the central villain of Konami’s X-Men arcade game — has generated plenty of enduring memes that could be a lot of fun to see recreated in Marvel Cosmic Invasion. He would also broaden the number of morally ambiguous characters in the game, potentially setting up a villain squad that players could utilize in the fight. With a potentially wide-ranging and unique-looking power set, Magneto would be an inventive addition to the game.

Magik

Another mutant hero, Magik’s power set and mystical attributes would make her a unique (and especially exciting) character to bring into Cosmic Invasion through DLC. The sister of Colossus, Magik’s natural mutant ability to create stepping discs around a battlefield, which could give her the power to hop around the stage and deliver quick slices with her Soul Sword. Conversely, her magical abilities could come in handy, giving her more options in terms of ability.

Notably, Magik’s demonic Darkchild form (as seen in other recent Marvel games like Midnight Suns and Marvel Rivals) could make for a fun variant on the ultimate ability, transforming her into an enhanced state for a period of time and letting the player chop through enemy forces with a lot of fiery effects. Especially considering how popular the character has become in recent years and her potentially unique status as a magical character in the larger cosmic focus of the game, Magik would be a great pick for the next DLC.

Doctor Doom

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Similar to Magik’s capability to represent the magical corner of the Marvel Universe without being defined by it, Doctor Doom could be a great extra villain to add to Cosmic Invasion. The villain has huge versatility in the comics, meaning the developers on the game could pull from plenty of stories when designing the character’s kit. This could allow him to fill in any real slot in the roster that feels like it’s lacking, a potential boon to the development team trying to make each DLC character feel unique.

Doctor Doom is also set to have a very big year, with Robert Downey Jr. playing the character in the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday. Having a Cosmic Invasion DLC timed to closer to the movie release could easily get some extra attention by bringing Doctor Doom to their roster, a clever bit of synergy between the films and the games. Doctor Doom also has a great history and would help expand the number of villains in the game, giving him a similar advantage to Magneto’s potential inclusion.

Squirrel Girl

A fan-favorite character who has found renewed attention among gamers thanks to her place within Marvel Rivals, Squirrel Girl may seem like a bit of a gag pick — but she’s actually an ideal new character to bring into Cosmic Invasion via DLC. Her lighter way of movement and unique attacks could make her a fun contrast to the likes of Wolverine or Spider-Man, capable of moving quickly and deploying quick attacks. Her legion of squirrels could also be a useful boon, a funny (and potentially powerful) ultimate attack that stands out from other characters.

There’s also plenty of comics precedent for the character to make the leap, given her quietly phenomenal record against cosmic enemies like Thanos — to the point where she’s been declared “unbeatable” in the comics. Squirrel Girl would be a nice move away from the more common characters fans see in Marvel games, further illustrating why she’s a cult classic pick. Squirrel Girl may seem unlikely, but she’s an ideal pick for Marvel Cosmic Invasion‘s next batch of DLC.