New ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Preview Releases The Ferrets

Agents of SHIELD has taken on a big new setting for season 5: an alternate future where Quake has destroyed the Earth. However, while Coulson and his team are primarily stuck in a “Lost In Space” scenario, they do have one foot still in the past.

This week’s episode, “Rewind,” will details how Fitz gets a little help (Nick Blood returning as agent Lance Hunter) to track down his missing teammates, after they were abducted form the diner. We know that Fitz ends up in a seemingly sinister role in the future timeline – but this episode should give context as to how he got there, and what his angle is. As the clip above reveals: ferrets will be involved.

Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.