‘Agents of SHIELD’ Trailer Has Fans Thinking Phil Coulson Is A Skrull

The first teaser trailer for Agents of SHIELD Season Six dropped earlier today and through the entire thing, the various SHIELD agents paid their respects to their recently-departed director. Then — at the end of it all — guess who shows up?

None other than Phillip J. Coulson (Clark Gregg), the newly-deceased leader everyone was grieving throughout the trailer. Coulson’s appearance instantly got the internet talking — with people questioning how the character was resurrected so quickly.

Some fans toyed with the idea of further time travel shenanigans or inter-dimensional travel via the Quantum Realm, thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Since Coulson seemingly didn’t know what SHIELD was, most fans settled on the theory that the original Coulson we’ve come to know and love over the past handful of seasons was, you guessed it, a Skrull.

Skrulls officially make their Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel on March 8th which, coincidentally enough, will be Gregg’s first movie role as the character since he was killed — the first time — by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in The Avengers.

It seems that it’d be a stretch that Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen — the long-time showrunners. of Agents of SHIELD — would end up going the imposter route, especially when they dedicated so much time to Coulson’s memory being erased by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) through Project TAHITI. Regardless, keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Coulson’s potential dual identity!

Do you think Coulson’s been a Skrull all along and the real Coulson will finally be introduced in Agents of SHIELD Season Six? If not a Skrull, what do you think is causing Coulson’s memory-los? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

