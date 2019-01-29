‘Agents of SHIELD’ Trailer Has Fans Thinking Phil Coulson Is A Skrull

The first teaser trailer for Agents of SHIELD Season Six dropped earlier today and through the entire thing, the various SHIELD agents paid their respects to their recently-departed director. Then — at the end of it all — guess who shows up?

None other than Phillip J. Coulson (Clark Gregg), the newly-deceased leader everyone was grieving throughout the trailer. Coulson’s appearance instantly got the internet talking — with people questioning how the character was resurrected so quickly.

Some fans toyed with the idea of further time travel shenanigans or inter-dimensional travel via the Quantum Realm, thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Since Coulson seemingly didn’t know what SHIELD was, most fans settled on the theory that the original Coulson we’ve come to know and love over the past handful of seasons was, you guessed it, a Skrull.

Skrulls officially make their Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel on March 8th which, coincidentally enough, will be Gregg’s first movie role as the character since he was killed — the first time — by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in The Avengers.

It seems that it’d be a stretch that Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen — the long-time showrunners. of Agents of SHIELD — would end up going the imposter route, especially when they dedicated so much time to Coulson’s memory being erased by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) through Project TAHITI. Regardless, keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Coulson’s potential dual identity!

Do you think Coulson’s been a Skrull all along and the real Coulson will finally be introduced in Agents of SHIELD Season Six? If not a Skrull, what do you think is causing Coulson’s memory-los? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

As If!

It would be kind of cool if after #CaptainMarvel, the #Endgame post credit scene is a Skrull Coulson and it is actually the opening scene of #AgentsOfSHIELD season 6.



Pffft as if. https://t.co/Lod7SraiGV — Karen (@teamcoulson_325) January 29, 2019

Anything’s Possible!

I have a question now after the #AgentsOfSHIELD trailer? Season 5 ended just before Infinity War marking Thanos’s quest for Infinity Stones? Is it after the End Game . Coulson has lived in Kree’s DNA , so their might be a probability of him being a Skrull? — We are in the End Game Now (@HeyItsAnshhere) January 28, 2019

We. Need. THEORIES!

I’m curious about this Coulson.

So, is he another Coulson?

But from where?

Another dimension(parallel world)?

Or skrull?

Theory please! I want to read theories!! #AgentsofSHIELD — J34NIST (@J34NIST) January 28, 2019

Either Or

Based on how it ends, which will happen this season?



1) The real Coulson is dead, and this is a duplicate (possibly a Skrull) at the end



2) All along, we’ve seen a Skrull (Skrullson, as I’ll call him), and the real deal showed up at the end.#MMNQ #AgentsofSHIELD — Charles Lee (@Goofyfan_Chuck) January 28, 2019

CHANGE

Phil Skrullson

also @MtnMadman just speculated that what if this was a Skrull coulson, and now I’m afraid this is MCU canon if it happens pic.twitter.com/SR7ypiwYLa — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) January 28, 2019

Kidnapped Coulson

reverse theory: the coulson we’ve all come to love was the skrull and the coulson that’s “never heard of” SHIELD is the real coulson that was taken during the events of the captain marvel movie — ✦ brim ✦ (@wiinterspider) January 28, 2019

Most Peculiar

So the season 6 teaser trailer for Agents of Shield drops and what’s that we see ‘Coulson’ it must confirm the old Coulson was a Skrull and this new one is the OG sent away to some place/time when copied ? @RobbyRichmond — Mr Holt (@IAmHolty) January 28, 2019

Oh Secret Invasion For Sure

Coulson gotta be a Skrull. And Captain Marvel in March. You can’t tell me Marvel isn’t gearing up to do Secret Invasion within the next 5-10 years. Ugh I missed the Shield gang so much ?❤️ — Imani (@youdoingtoomuch) January 28, 2019

