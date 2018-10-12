New Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Trailer Has ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Worried Disney Was Destroyed in the Snap

The first teaser for the upcoming live-action Disney’s Aladdin inspired a number of different reactions on social media, from excitement to disappointment, with some fans pointing out a surprising connection to Avengers: Infinity War.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to kill off half of the population of the universe, with the movie’s final scenes showing many of the franchise’s heroes disappearing into dust. The effectiveness of the sequence resulted in the moment becoming one of the year’s most popular memes, with a figure turning to dust immediately drawing connections to the Marvel film.

The first teaser for Aladdin shows the Disney logo turning into dust, a reference to the film taking place in the desert, with fans immediately drawing connections to what happened when Thanos snapped his fingers.

