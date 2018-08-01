Alex Ross Unveils Exclusive ‘Fantastic Four’ #1 Cover

Alex Ross Art has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the Alex Ross Art-exclusive cover to The Fantastic Four #1, due out on August 8 from Marvel Comics.

You can see the full cover, based on the iconic Jack Kirby cover to the original The Fantastic Four #1, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This Fantastic Four #1 re-creation is one of the first pieces I did revisiting the covers of Jack Kirby,” Ross told ComicBook.com in a statement. “Instead of following the exact point-of-view angle, which was slightly higher up on the scene, I lowered the view to a closer ground-level angle. I was going for giving the scene the feeling of a physical thrust bursting up from the ground, where the creature is grabbing at the group.”

One of the most homaged covers of all time, Ross’s version originated with a 1994 poster, but has retained its sharp quality — and seeing a pencil version, also available as part of a two-pack through Alex Ross Art, is a treat.

Both the variant and the sketch cover will be released on August 8, 2018, exclusively available from Alex Ross Art. Shipping begins the week of August 15.

If the painting looks familiar, it is for good reason: this image was originally released in 1994 as a poster. It was later reused on a Fantastic Four omnibus.

Ross was called upon by Marvel to create another, new image for Fantastic Four #1 that features the team in their classic uniforms. That 1:50 incentive variant is likely available by chance or online at this point, since the comic’s final order cutoff has already passed and Ross’s Marvel cover is not a store variant.

Alex Ross Art warns that the quantities are limited, and since some of those quantities are going into signed two-packs, fans interested in purchasing their copy are encouraged to join the waitlist. You can see the links below, along with a look at the penciled cover.

Fantastic Four #1 Alex Ross Variant

Limited to 2,000 copies

$10 pre-order price ($20 regular price)

(Join the waitlist)

Fantastic Four #1 Alex Ross Variant SIGNED

Limited to 200 signed copies

$50 — individually numbered with a certificate of authenticity

(Join the waitlist)

Fantastic Four #1 Alex Ross Variant, Set of Two

Includes color and sketch variants

Limited to 1,000 copies

$30 pre-order price ($40 regular price)

(Join the waitlist)

Fantastic Four #1 Alex Ross Variant, Set of Two SIGNED

Includes color and sketch variants

Limited to 200 signed sets

$100 — individually numbered with a certificate of authenticity

(Join the waitlist)