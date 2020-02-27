Altered Carbon 2: Simone Missick Compares Compares Experience to Luke Cage Role

Altered Carbon pulled more than one Marvel actor in for its second season on Netflix and one of them was known for a Marvel role on the same streaming service. Simone Missick joined the sci-fi series as Trepp, having portrayed the tough Misty Knight in the Luke Cage series for a couple of years. As it turns out, there were quite a few differences between the two experiences, as this new role called for a similar amount of time in the make up/prosthetic chair and a bit more time with a hardened mercenary from the future. Missick opened up about about her role in Altered Carbon in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“Oh my gosh, I think the love of prosthetics has lessened between both characters,” Missick laughed. “You know, Misty Knight, she had a prosthetic arm. That was a bitch. And now, she’s got these data coils that are a three-hour prep every morning.”

“In all seriousness, it is great to be asked to play strong female characters,” Missick said. “To be able to portray those on screen, and for it to be on Netflix, 190 countries to see these two vastly different characters. Misty is all about community and serving the people of Harlem, and to keeping them safe, and Trepp is very much about herself, her money, the job in front of her.” Although Trepp is a focused mercenary, of sorts, she is tested in her humanity throughout the episodes as many characters are in Altered Carbon. “Underneath, you find something different,” she said. “You find a level of humanity in this woman that I think that it’s a beautiful thing to play.”

As for the Luke Cage role and the characters she was surrounded by in the Marvel Universe, the future is unclear. Netflix killed all of its Marvel content as Marvel Studios geared up to launch shows of their own on another streaming service but Missick isn’t completely ruling out any sort of return for the beloved Luke Cage characters just yet: “I think there’s a chance for anything and everything.”

Altered Carbon is available now on Netflix.