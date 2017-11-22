Amazon Sale Slashes the Price of Legendary DC Graphic Novels

Amazon has launched an early Black Friday sale on digital graphic novels that drops the price of big titles like Watchmen, Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series, V For Vendetta, Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight, The Killing Joke, Rebirth collections, and much much more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting today and running through November 24th, you can shop the DC Black Friday sale right here. The discounts run as high as 65% off and there are 1600 titles in all.

When you’re done with that, you can check out an additional section of Amazon digital comics sales that contains hundreds of additional comics from Marvel. There’s also a special sale running on Tank Girl, Bleach, Transformers and Runaways titles. If you need something to read these on, Amazon is also running a sale on Fire tablets, including the HD 10 for only $99.99. That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on tablet that’s actually capable.