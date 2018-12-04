Amazon’s Massive One-Day Marvel Toy Sale is Live

Today, December 4th, is the third day of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals Christmas promotion, and it’s all about toys. You can browse them all right here, but it’s clear that this huge sale on Marvel toys is the star of the show.

Inside the link above you’ll find the best prices that we’ve ever seen on Marvel action figures (including Marvel Legends), Funko Pops, bedding, role play accessories and more. It even includes a 12-pack of Marvel figures that are a whopping 12-inches tall! Some of our favorite items from the sale include:

• Marvel Black Panther Titan Hero Series 12-inch Black Panther – $6.16 (42% off)

• Funko POP! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – Thanos – $6.99 (36% off)

• Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Ghost Rider with Flame Cycle – $27.99 (30% off)

• Deadpool Monopoly – $10.68 (47% off)

• Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Helmet – $50.39 (50% off)

• Marvel Spider Man Wall Crawler Twin Comforter – $27.99 (30% off)

• Avengers Titan Hero Series 12 Pack of 12-Inch Action Figures – $53.93 (51% off)

Head on over to Amazon to shop the entire Marvel toy sale. Keep in mind that it’s only good until th end of the day today, December 4th (or while supplies last).

On a related note, Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th, 2019, but the first wave of Funko Pop figures from the movie are available to pre-order right here. The full lineup is listed below, and it includes the Yon-Rogg figure (which they’ve renamed Star Commander) that was leaked last week. If you don’t mind spoilers, you can read about why that is significant right here.

• Captain Marvel Pop! Vinyl Figure #425 (w/ Chase figure)

• Captain Marvel Vers Pop! Vinyl Figure #427

• Captain Marvel Nick Fury Pop! Vinyl Figure #428

• Captain Marvel Yon-Rogg Pop! Vinyl Figure #429

• Captain Marvel Talos Pop! Vinyl Figure #431

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pop! Vinyl Figure #426

• Captain Marvel Maria Rambeau Pop! Vinyl Figure #430

• Captain Marvel Carol Danvers on Motorcycle Pop! Vinyl Vehicle #57

• Captain Marvel Unmasked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Masked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Pop! Pen Display Case

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for several variants to arrive at Hot Topic, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and FYE in January.

