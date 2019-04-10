Amazon’s Super Random Toy Sale Includes Funko Pops, Board Games, and Action Figures

Amazon is running a supremely random one-day sale that includes an eclectic mix of toys that range from Funko Pops, to board games, to action figures from Stephen King’s IT. They’re even calling it a “Spring Favorites” sale, which is clearly a title that they pulled out of nowhere and just slapped on there. It’s all over the place and we love it.

You can shop the entire sale right here until the end of the day today April 10th (or while supplies last). We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite toys below to help you get started (and illustrate how random this toy sale actually is).

• Sexy Deadpool Funko Pop – $4.86 (56% off)

• 7 Wonders: Babel Expansion – $28.76 (33% off)

• Runebound Third Edition – $18.83 (69% off)

• Aquaman Mera Doll – $14.80 (29% off)

• Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Legacy Ninja Megazord Action Figure – $78.67 (21% off)

• Harry Potter: Lord Voldemort’s Wizard Training Wand – $16.58 (34% off)

• Funko Stranger Things Action Figures – $10.75 (57% off)

• WWE Chris Jericho Action Figure – $10.77 (46% off)

• John Deere 1/16 scale Backhoe Loader – $37.78 (37% off)

There are more weird deals where this came from, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all before the clock strikes midnight. If you’re interested in Funko Pops, keep in mind that Entertainment Earth is running a massive BOGO 50% off Funko sale until April 23rd. Nearly 4000 Pops are up for grabs!

