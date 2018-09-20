‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Drops a Clever ‘X-Men’ Movies Reference

Evan Peters stars in American Horror Story and joined the X-Men franchise with X-Men: Days of Future Past, with the most recent episode of the FX series paying homage to a famous sequence from the Marvel film and a memorable sequence.

Last night’s episode featured the use of Jim Croce’s “Time in a Bottle” over multiple shots featuring Peters’ character. In Days of Future Past, when Quicksilver assists with helping Magneto escape from prison, he plays the song on his headphones while using his superhuman speed to neutralize the threats in his way.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy regularly incorporates self-referential humor into his series, with both the TV show and X-Men franchise being own by Fox, which would make the connection far more than just a coincidence. Also worth noting is that the current season of the FX series is dubbed “Apocalypse,” which was the title of the most recent X-Men film in which Peters starred.

X-Men fans have patiently been waiting to see another film in the proper franchise, with the last glimpse of the characters being in Deadpool 2 when the Merc with a Mouth explored Professor Xavier’s mansion. Peters appeared in the scene and, though it was brief in the finished film, teased that multiple versions of the scene were filmed, some of which fit more in line with Deadpool’s mature tone.

“We were shooting [X-Men: Dark Phoenix] and were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to do a quick thing for Deadpool 2,‘” Peters shared with CinemaBlend. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome!’ I thought it was going to be at the end of the film, in the credits, like some sort of funny Easter egg thing. And we had a lot of different versions for when they open that door and turn to us. But the one they used was pretty chill, and was in the first half of the film, which I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus, that’s kind of weird.’”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is currently filming reshoots with a scheduled release of February 14, 2019. Earlier this year, a deal was closed between 20th Century Fox and Disney, which will allow the X-Men franchise to be fully embraced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, possibly allowing Peters to somehow be involved in that franchise as Quicksilver.

American Horror Story airs Wednesday nights on FX.

