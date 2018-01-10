New Close-up Photos Reveal ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’s New Costumes

While Marvel Studios might be focusing on promoting Black Panther right now, with Avengers: Infinity War waiting in the wings, the company’s last film of 2018 will be here before we know it.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly previously teased their new costumes for Ant-Man and the Wasp, but the International Consumer Electronics Show recently revealed the new duds on full display for guests of the trade show, courtesy of Marvel’s partnership with Dell.

The photos, which were compiled by the fine folks at MCU Exchange, offer the best look yet at Hope van Dyne and Scott Lang’s new costumes for the new movie. Perviously, the best shots came from press photos, promotional artwork, and grainy stills

Now we get to see the costumes in all of their detailed glory. Check out the photos below!

Here is a brand new look at both Ant Man’s new costume and The Wasp’s costume in Marvel’s ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP’ (via @MCUExchange) pic.twitter.com/hCZGenUifa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2018

Probably most worthy of mentioning is the mechanism strapped to the back of the Wasp costume, which likely houses Hope’s retractable wings. While the Wasp can change size much like Ant-Man, she’s also capable of flight and, in the comics, armed with powerful “stingers” that can give her the edge in a fight against her enemies.

There’s also the matter of that little mascot-like character on the promo artwork. Did Pym’s company see a big increase in their marketing budget after the Darren Cross debacle?

Rudd recently debuted his updated Ant-Man costume as a part of HBO’s “Night of Too Many Stars” charity event, which looks much more colorful than the first iteration of the suit. It seems like Lang, and Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym, are embracing the superhero aspect in the wake of the superhero battle in Captain America: Civil War.

Maybe there will be an in-story reason for the costume change, accounting for Ant-Man’s giant exploits in the Captain America movie.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp still six months away from hitting release — not to mention Marvel’s busy slate with Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War — fans shouldn’t expect to see the first trailer anytime soon.

But with the movie set to premiere in theaters on July 6, the wait might not be very long…