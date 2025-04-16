Does Daredevil: Born Again Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Daredevil: Born Again has taken viewers on a complex journey starting with Foggy Nelson’s (Elden Henson) tragic death at the hands of Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), following Matt’s decision to abandon his vigilante persona, and his eventual return to the mask when the serial killer Muse threatened New York City. As Daredevil: Born Again approaches its season finale, fans witness the inevitable collision between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) that has been building throughout the nine-episode season. The Disney+ series has successfully reintroduced the Man Without Fear to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with the gritty, street-level storytelling that made the original Netflix series so beloved by fans. With Season 2 already confirmed and in production, there’s substantial anticipation for how this first season will conclude and what seeds might be planted for future storylines.

With the struggle against Mayor Fisk’s corruption reaching its climax, many viewers will naturally wonder if they should stick around after the credits roll for any additional content, especially given Marvel Studios’ well-established tradition of post-credits scenes. Like any good MCU story, Daredevil: Born Again features a post-credits scene in its season finale. However, this scene doesn’t directly set up Season 2 of the series itself. Instead, it establishes connections to another upcoming Marvel project. SPOILERS FOLLOW!

What Happens in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 Post-Credit Scene?

In the final episode of Daredevil: Born Again, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) dons his skull vest one more to help Matt fight Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Angry that police officers have been misappropriating the Punisher symbol, Frank decides to track the culprits and take them down himself. He manages to kill dozens of corrupt cops before eventually being subdued. In one of the episode’s most emotional scenes, Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) tries to recruit Frank. When he obviously turns the offer down, Powell orders his henchman to beat the Punisher to an inch of his life.

In the post-credits scene, we learn what happened to the Punisher. The scene starts with Frank chained inside a cage located in the Red Hook port facility the Fisks are using as their personal prison compound. In the scene, Frank leverages the guard charged with surveilling his cage via his own love of the Punisher. Frank pretends to create a rapport with the guard, eventually offering to shake the young man’s hand. Once he has the guard’s hand between his, Frank pulls the officer’s arm inside the cage and breaks it in half. The screen fades to black as we hear the sound of Frank’s cage unlocking.

Since Bernthal is currently working on the Punisher Special Presentation, it’s fair to assume the post-credit of Daredevil: Born Again is teasing Frank’s next adventure. Outside his cage, the Punisher will have to fight for freedom by taking down every Task Force officer in his way. Frank will most likely also help free the other prisoners, helping Daredevil’s rebellion efforts. That sounds like the perfect brutal adventure that can unfold in a one-hour special before the premiere of season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again has already demonstrated connections to other MCU projects, from the appearance of Ms. Marvel’s father, Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur), to Jack Duquesne/Swordsman (Tony Dalton) from Hawkeye. The series also addressed Spider-Man’s continued vigilante activities post-No Way Home and acknowledged public awareness of Skrulls following Secret Invasion. The post-credits scene continues this pattern of connectivity, though in a more direct way that points to specific future content.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 15th.

