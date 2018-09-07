Evangeline Lilly Shares Photo of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Deleted Scene

With Ant-Man and the Wasp winding down on its theatrical run, Marvel Studios is starting to tease some of the social features fans can expect when the movie hits home video.

Star Evangeline Lilly recently took to social media to provide a glimpse at a deleted scene from the Ant-Man sequel, where she and Paul Rudd share some quality time while taking a lunch break. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopefully this is something we’ll get to see when the film is released on digital HD and Blu-ray. While the movie was very entertaining, the very fast pace didn’t allow for many gaps to be filled in Hope van Dyne and Scott Lang’s relationship, which was apparently damaged after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

But if Lilly has her way, this scene would be likely to remain on the cutting room floor. When one fan reacted that they wanted to see it, the actress responded “No you don’t. It was BAD.”

And while it would be awesome to see Janet and Scott’s relationship to grow, apparently that didn’t serve the function of the film. Lilly previously revealed to Digital Spy that she was pushing for the romance angle more than her colleagues on set.

“You might be surprised to find out that if anything in these films, I’ve sort of pushed the romance to up up, like just a notch, just the tiniest bit, because it was there all the time,” Lilly said. “But the Marvel executives and [director] Peyton [Reed] were so cool — and Paul I think as well — about really not wanting that to be at all what she’s about, and wanting her to have this incredible career, this incredible drive and motivation, and for the love story to be absolutely backseat to almost everything else in the movie, which I love, and I think it’s appropriate.”

Some fans have been clamoring for the Wasp to go solo in her next big movie, but Lilly is resistant to that idea.

“I like the MCU and I’d like to stay. But I actually don’t like the idea of a Wasp standalone film, because Ant-Man and Wasp, since the very beginning in the comic books, were always a team,” Lilly said. “And really, they’re kind of one of the only proper and true teams in the MCU, otherwise it’s mostly a lot of individuals. And I love the team aspect of it, I love watching the interplay between Wasp and Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. For me it’s the most fun part of the film.”

We’ll learn more about the Wasp’s fate when Avengers 4 premieres next year. But as for those deleted scenes? Fans will have to wait until October when Ant-Man and the Wasp is rumored to be released on home video.