‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Evangeline Lilly Shows Off Her Elvis Strut

Evangeline Lilly, who play the Wasp, Hope van Dyne, in Ant-Man and the Wasp is channeling a little bit of the “King of Rock n Roll,” Elvis Presley, as she prepares for a Marvel fan event.

Lilly tweeted out a video of herself getting ready to walk the red carpet at a fan event in Paris. Lilly wrote that she was “Workin’ my Elvis strut.”

Lilly finally got to put on her Wasp costume and join Ant-Man in this sequel, and now she’s hoping to bring Wasp back in future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

“I have been thinking the exact same thing, and now that it’s finally done and dusted, now that I’ve seen the movie and I can kind of, ‘Whew,’ like, ‘I did it. It’s over,’” Lilly said. “Now, the immediate question is when do I get to do it again?”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been thinking about the Wasp’s future as well.

“I think she’s talked about it,” Feige said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “There’s already been additional Wasp filming of her for future movies but she’s great. This whole movie was about putting her at the forefront and was about making good on the promise of the end of the last film where she says, ‘About damn time.’ And that whole movie was about the fact that clearly she was qualified to put on a suit and do what was right but she kept being prevented by her father, for reasons that were revealed in that film and reasons that have to do with her mother and now, of course, she becomes the key hero to attempt to rescue her mom and seeing that father-daughter relationship repaired in this movie was something that was great fun for us and to see here step in the forefront.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opened on 4,206 screens and earned $76 million in its first weekend, outdoing the original Ant-Man‘s opening weekend in 2015 by almost $20 million. The film is expected to earn another $28 million this weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to $132 million.

Ant-Man and the Wasp has received a strong, positive reception, earning an A- CinemaScore and strong reviews, including a positive review from ComicBook.com:

“In a world where bigger is often thought to mean better, especially in terms of sequels, Ant-Man and The Wasp comes along to prove it is not the case. A sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man, which was a heist flick burdened with introducing a hero many audiences were unfamiliar with, the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a self-contained joy ride written to include great humor and surprising twists.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.