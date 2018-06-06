Evangeline Lilly May Have Dropped A Big ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Spoiler

Ant-Man and the Wasp lands in theaters in one month yet star Evangeline Lilly may have just confirmed a major fan theory about a surprise villain in the film. According to a post she shared on Instagram, Ghost might not be the only threat our heroes will face.
***WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Ant-Man and the Wasp***
When discussing a ruling about net neutrality, Lilly compared the victory to taking on Goliath, with the next target being Thanos.
Much of Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s marketing campaign has painted Bill Foster, played by Laurence Fishburne, as a potential ally. Trailers have referenced the “Goliath” project, with Foster having used size-altering science to grow into the massive Goliath superhero.
One trailer shows Foster and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) having a friendly debate over how large they’ve been able to grow, though it’s possible that these are merely seeds of a larger conflict. Given the ineptitude of Lang, it’s possible that Foster enlists Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) to help get the Ant-Man tech away from Lang, proving to be the film’s ultimate mastermind.
This wouldn’t be the first time that a Marvel Studios film has offered a shocking reveal with its villains, as Iron Man 3 delivered audiences one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest twists.
Throughout much of the film, The Mandarin (Sir Ben Kingsley) made countless deadly threats to Tony Stark, demanding a confrontation with the Avenger. When Stark finally confronted the terrorist, it was revealed that he was nothing more than an actor playing the role of a lifetime on behalf of the film’s true villain, Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce).
Fans will find out the film’s true villain when Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6th.
