First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Clip Released

Ant-Man and The Wasp is hitting the home stretch, and a new clip gives us a great look at the Wasp’s lethal abilities.

The new scene is one glimpsed in the trailers, showing the Wasp fighting some thugs in an industrial kitchen. Wasp slaps a salt container towards the door and then enlarges it, completely blocking the exit and knocking out one thug in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another thug walks in and picks up a knife, hurling it at Wasp as she so eloquently dodges it in mid-air. She then uses the knife to run on towards the thug, which we’ve seen in trailers. There is a part after though that hasn’t been seen, where Wasp spots a pot of boiling water on the stove. She shrinks once more and hits the handle, knocking it upward and into the attacker’s face.

You can check out the full clip above.

Fans will see Ant-Man and Wasp team-up throughout the film, and while there are obvious similarities there are some differences too, as Evangeline Lily explained during a recent set visit.

“I mean, of course, Scott is just incredibly, loveably easy-going and relaxed about things. Even when it seems like things are as dire as they can be, you have this sense that he’s kind of okay inside,” Lilly said.

As for Hope, fans will find someone incredibly at peace with themselves, perhaps for the first time.

“What I think is exciting about playing the Wasp is there is this incredible satisfaction in Hope, something that she has been waiting for her whole life, which is essentially an affirmation from her father, has come,” Lilly said.

“And it came in the form of this mantle. It came in the form of this suit. So, now that she’s wearing it and she’s exercising those muscles that she has wanted to exercise all her life, she’s in a really different place emotionally [from Ant-Man] when we start the film,” Lilly said.

You can find everything else we learned from the set right here.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.