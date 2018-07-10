Marvel’s Kevin Feige Hints at Future Plans for Ghost

If you enjoyed the (somewhat) villainous Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp, you’re certainly in luck, as it sounds like Marvel has more plans for the Hannah John-Kamen‘s character in the future.

WARNING: Spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp are ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

If you’ve seen Ant-Man and the Wasp already, you know that Ghost survives at the end of the film, thanks to the help of Janet van Dyne. The mid-credits scene even teases that Ghost has continued work with Ant-Man, Wasp and the others, as they sent Scott into the Quantum Realm to retrieve more materials to help her.

The movie made it seems like Ghost could have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and studio present Kevin Feige has now confirmed as much.

During an interview with Birth.Movies.Death., Feige was asked whether or not there was a role for Ghost in the future.

“It varies,” Feige began. “In this case, the story was always – spoiler! – to keep her around. This was not the story of defeating a villain and everybody cheering. This is a different kind of villain story. When and where – in the tag, he mentions ‘his new Ghost friend’ – is something we’ll see. But there’s nothing better than struggling over the decision about what characters to bring into a movie, casting those characters, writing and putting them together in a way that works in the movie, and then have audiences go ‘we love them, when are we going to see them again?’ Shuri for sure is a great example of that. So with Ghost it is, step one: complete. As for step two, we’ll see where we go with that.”

While there may or may not be specific plans for Ghost in future movies, it does sound as though Marvel is keeping the options open. Perhaps she could help start the MCU’s version of the Thunderbolts, a group of reformed villains that Ghost was a part of throughout Marvel Comics.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters across North America.