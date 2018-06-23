‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Infinity War Nightmare TV Spot Released

Ant-Man takes place before Avengers: Infinity War, but a new clip might have just revealed Ant-Man‘s first glimpse of what the future holds.

A new Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer titled Nightmare just revealed a new sequence where Scott (Paul Rudd) tells Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank (Michael Douglas) about a dream he just had, but it is more like a nightmare.

Scott tells Hope “I had a dream.” When she asks what he saw, we see Ant-Man in what looks to be the Quantum Realm, when something zooms past him. It then opens up into a broader shot of the surreal universe, but then Scott says “I saw…the end of everything.”

That’s followed by several quick cuts of footage followed by Scott waking up in his bed from the nightmare, and he looks pretty shaken.

So, the question then becomes is this dream he’s speaking of just something related to what happens in Ant-Man and The Wasp or is it something related to Infinity War? Ant-Man and The Wasp takes place before Infinity War, but the epic battle will likely overlap somewhat. This could be a way of linking to it, especially if what he’s seeing is created by Doctor Strange’s meditation, in which he peered into millions of futures looking for a different outcome.

Of course, he could’ve just eaten some bad tuna, and maybe to Scott that is the end of everything.

Ant-Man will play a part in Avengers 4, as well The Wasp, and Ant Man’s already been glimpsed at on the set.

“Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

