LEGO Reveals ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ SDCC Exclusive

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently charming audiences everywhere, and it looks like they’re bringing their pint-sized fun to San Diego Comic-Con.

LEGO has revealed a series of promo images for their Ant-Man and the Wasp SDCC exclusive set, which you can check out below. The 218-piece set features a minifig of Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), as well as all of the pieces necessary to build a bust of Scott Lang/Giant-Man (Paul Rudd).

As fans who have seen the movie know, Giant-Man plays a pretty surprising role in Ant-Man and the Wasp — something that was initially expected to happen earlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s this shockingly fluid thing,” director Peyton Reed said of Marvel’s give and take. “When they were writing Civil War, there was a point where not only were they going to get the Giant-Man debut, but they were going to get the Wasp debut too.”

“Oh yeah, I went nuts,” Reed continued. “‘No, we can’t do that.’ And also, there are so many characters in Civil War and also in Infinity War that it became a thing where, you can’t have Wasp’s coming out party in the movie, because you are only going to be able to devote this much screen time to her and that’s what our movie really wanted to be about. Those kinds of things are conversations that happen and they just sort of organically reveal themselves.”

But now that Wasp and Giant-Man have appeared onscreen, everyone from fans to the film’s stars is pretty hyped.

“I used to say, because I was asked this question prior to this movie, and I used to say it’d be fun to see The Wasp with the Hulk.” Lilly revealed at Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s press conference. “Because she’s so teeny and he’s so giant. But then we did Giant-Man and The Wasp, so that’s out.”

This Ant-Man and the Wasp LEGO set will be available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con, and will retail for $40.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now.