Hilarious ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Parody Poster Connects Ghost To ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Fans are over the moon with Ant-Man and The Wasp, but some fans are hoping that the film takes the opportunity to reference a hilarious moment from Thor: Ragnarok.

Artist BossLogic shared a new piece of art that features the mysterious Ghost from Ant-Man and The Wasp. In this piece though she isn’t wearing a hi-tech stealth suit. Instead, she’s wearing an all grey suit, making her look like the ghost seen in the Ghostbusters logo. This might not make sense until you glance in the lower left-hand corner, where Korg can be seen saying “Piss Off Ghost!”

“#AntManandtheWasp @AntMan better have a @TaikaWaititi reference XD.”

If you’re unfamiliar, that is referring to one of the many classic Korg moments in Thor: Ragnarok. At one point earlier on Thor is in the arena’s locker room essentially when Loki visits him. He’s projecting himself, of course, so he’s not really there, and proceeds to have a rather unproductive conversation with Thor. After Loki disappears, Korg comes charging into the spot he just left, kicking the wall and yellowing “Piss Off Ghost!”

Now that director Peyton Reed has a character named Ghost in Ant-Man and The Wasp, it seems like a match made in heaven to have a Korg reference somewhere in the film right? Yeah, we thought so too.

As for Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok was a huge success, both at the box office and in regards to revitalizing the character of Thor and his universe. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige hasn’t said specifically if he will be at the helm of another Thor but definitely expects to work with him again in the future.

“Well, we’ll see,” Feige explained. “I would love, love, love to work with Taika again and I have every confidence that we will. What we’re working on right now is the next six movies,” Feige said. “The next six movies that will bring us to Untitled Avengers in May 2019, which carries off a lot of what you see in this movie. In some cases very directly, and continues to build and grow.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp will hit theaters on July 6.