Paul Rudd on How Ant-Man Is a Different Kind of Hero From the Avengers in ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp’

Since Ant-Man’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s undergone some incredible experiences to shape him into the hero he is today. From leaving behind a life of crime through the use of his Ant-Man suit to joining Captain America in Civil War to being put under house arrest, Scott Lang is in a drastically different place in Ant-Man and the Wasp than we’ve seen him prior. Star Paul Rudd detailed how his character has changed.

“Well I like – I like the idea of playing a superhero that is not innately heroic or super in any way, just you know, a regular person,” Rudd shared with ComicBook.com at a set visit for the film. “And I like the idea also of not embracing the role because of all of the difficulties that come along with having to be so bad-ass, and how it would affect your life and how would it affect your relationships and certainly your being a responsible Parent and so to wrestle with those questions. We did a little bit in the first one but you know, it’s certainly, certainly now more pronounced.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When audiences first met Scott in Ant-Man, we knew he wasn’t a traditional hero, as his story began in jail. Despite always having the best of intentions, the character can’t seem to fall on the correct side of the law. According to Avengers: Infinity War, Scott’s involvement with Captain America led to him being put under house arrest.

“I mean, he actually gets in trouble [in the first film] when I start in the house. First when I’m in jail. Now I’m in jail in my house,” Rudd noted. “And then I got put away in Civil War, too. A repeat of [past events].”

Lang might regularly get in trouble, though he always has the best of intentions, typically focused on his daughter Cassie. Rudd shared at a press event that this new film will feature evolved relationships with a variety of characters.

“What certainly you’ll see this relationship evolve, between Scott and Hope, as well as this relationship that I have with my daughter,” Rudd noted. “My daughter Cassie, this is really the biggest challenge. How do you somehow be the best version of yourself as a superhero while being the best version of yourself as a parent and can those two things coexist?”

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel on July 5, 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Do you think Scott’s heart is in the right place with his superhero activities? Let us know in the comments below!