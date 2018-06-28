Paul Rudd Reveals What His Son Thinks of the Movie

When Ant-Man came out three years ago, Paul Rudd didn’t exactly get cool points with his son for his role as the titular hero. Now, with Ant-Man and the Wasp right around the corner it sounds like he’s had a bit of a change of heart.

“Well he’s, um, he’s definitely on board,” Rudd told ComicBook.com during a visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp. “He thinks it’s pretty cool. My daughter who is 7, all she does is draw pictures of Ant-Man. She makes, I mean it’s, she’s it’s the sweetest thing in the world so I have lots of pictures of Ant-Man which she draws.”

As fans may recall, back when Rudd first hit screens as Scott Lang in Ant-Man his son wasn’t as fond of Ant-Man as his sister is now. Rudd said at the time that Jack simply wasn’t impressed with his dad’s superhero turn, going so far as to tell Rudd “I can’t wait to see how stupid that’ll be” when discussing the role. And Rudd isn’t the only MCU star whose kids have, at various points, been completely disinterested in their fathers’ superhero status. Chris Hemsworth said that his own children were “wildly unimpressed” when they visited him on the set of Thor: Ragnarok, going so far as to call Hemsworth’s work as Thor “boring.”

“They were like, ‘This is so boring! We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don’t. You just pretend, and so we’re going to wreck stuff,” he said. “And that’s what they did. They ran around and broke things… If they see the movie and they see all the special effects, which make me look cool, then I’m the hero. But once they saw behind the curtain, it ruined it.”

However, three years since that first very hot take about Rudd’s turn as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Rudd’s son is more supportive of his super heroic turn — and may always have been. Rudd explained that he thinks his son simply wanted to push his buttons three years ago.

“Uh no he thinks it’s — he thinks it’s pretty cool,” Rudd explained. “He, I think he thought it was pretty cool back then too, but he just likes to push my buttons.”

And it isn’t just Rudd’s son’s opinion that has changed since the first film. Scott Lang has changed, too, an evolution that Rudd said we’ll see in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“Well, the character’s story has evolved ever since Civil War,” Rudd shared at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan. “Scott went away to fight with some of the Avengers and now I’m starting this film under house arrest, so I am really, whereas, in the first one, I was deciding whether or not this was something even of interest to me, I don’t know if I want to be a superhero, that has enhanced even more, I’d say.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6th.

