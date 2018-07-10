‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Confirms Quantum Realm Easter Eggs

Marvel Studios is notorious for hiding Easter eggs throughout each one of its films, and this week’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is no exception.

As audiences flood the theaters this weekend, there’s no doubt that quite a few references to other MCU movies, and callbacks to the pages of Marvel Comics, will be noticed almost immediately. However, it sounds like there are also some incredibly hard-to-notice Easter eggs in Ant-Man and the Wasp that we might not pick up on until we watch it a few times.

That’s because there are multiple Easter eggs hidden within Marvel’s mini-universe, also known as the Quantum Realm.

While speaking to Slashfilm this week, director Peyton Reed was asked about the existence of Easter eggs in the colorful confusion of the Quantum Realm, and he confirmed that there were several surprises in store.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of little-hidden things,” Reed began. “I mean, definitely as you go through Hank Pym’s laboratory, on the practical set and then some of the stuff we added later digitally, there are a lot of weird, little Easter eggs and things. And then as we kind of go further down into the Quantum Realm in this movie, there definitely is some things to sort of look for. That was a challenge, the Quantum Realm, ’cause it really could be infinite. It could be anything. And figuring out how much of our story took place in the Quantum Realm and particularly like designing that last act that cross-cuts between the chase and the Quantum Realm. But there’s stuff to look for in there definitely.”

Could those Easter eggs be potential ties to future Ant-Man movies, or even Avengers 4?

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Reed recently, and he noted that there were definitely some nods about what’s to come, but he wasn’t about to spoil any big secrets.

“I can’t say really what are seeds about Avengers 4, or about a potential other Ant Man movie, but I can say that things are definitely in a movie for a reason,” he told us. “I will say that. Whether it’s an actual Easter egg, or whether it’s a misdirect, and I’m very proud of you for sighting the art of misdirection, because it was something that we definitely talked about a lot and became a fanatic in the movie.”

Did you notice any Easter eggs in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Let us know what you found by dropping a line in the comments below!