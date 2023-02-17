Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Returns to Twitter

✖

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally went into production this week and will see the return of some franchise favorites, including Evangeline Lilly as Wasp/Hope Van Dyne. Lilly has been pretty active on Instagram lately, sharing everything from shocking details about her Ant-Man hair to welcoming Kathryn Newton, the new Cassie Lang, to the movie's cast. Instagram isn't Lilly's only social media site of choice. Yesterday, the Marvel star took to Twitter to announce she's back on the platform.

"It’s been so long since I’ve been on Twitter I literally spent the past 5mins trying to figure out how to create a Twee. Glad to see I can now opt out of being tracked," Lilly wrote. You can check out her tweet below:

It’s been so long since I’ve been on Twitter I literally spent the past 5mins trying to figure out how to create a Tweet 😵‍💫. Glad to see I can now opt out of being tracked 👏🏼👏🏼 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) June 16, 2021

Lilly also retweeted a fun Wasp illustration done by a fan, which you can check out below:

Hi, welcome back. The Wasp is such a cool character, thought you might like to see an illustration I did of her. pic.twitter.com/Fz6PgCSXog — Simon Myers (@SiMyers) June 16, 2021

In addition to Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton has been cast as the new Cassie Lang.

"I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly previously told Beyond the Mouse. "Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories."

She added, "I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope Van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.