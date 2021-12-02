Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Fans Are Buzzing About Kang

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania fans are positively buzzing about Kang The Counqueror’s proposed look in the film. A t-shirt with an image of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man helmet has been making the rounds on social media. In that picture, people have zeroed in on what looks like Kang’s movie look in the reflection. Now, it’s undoubtedly true that Jonathan Majors has signed on for the film and we’ve seen him in Loki. But, as far as the blue-tinted villain, the closest fans have gotten is the statue at the end of that Disney+ series. This would indicate that a comics-accurate for Kang is on the table for Quantumania. With all the fervor around the Avengers villain, fans are wondering what other surprises are hiding in Scott Lang’s next adventure. Check out that shirt for yourself.

The Kang actor spoke to Collider about what the future holds earlier this year. “I knew everything that everyone else did, and still do, actually, where it’s like, ‘This is the role, and this is where we’re starting,’” Majors said of the established plan. “That’s as far as we got, and that was enough for me to understand — to try to understand — who this character was.”

“When I looked at the significance of Kang in the MCU, I agreed to the role the same way I agree to any other film that I do,” added Majors. “‘What is the responsibility of the character? Can the world move forward without them? Can the scene move forward without them?’ And if it can, then I’m okay, and it if can’t, then it’s something I want to take on and take that responsibility.”

