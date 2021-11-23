Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Director Celebrates Finishing Principal Photography





Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed just shared that principal photography on the film has been completed. To celebrate, he posted a piece of art by Mark James Hiblin. The piece features Wasp riding Ant-Man’s head as they face some unknown danger. Not a lot is known about the next adventure for Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s Avengers. Jonathan Majors has been cast as Kang The Conqueror in the movie. (And already made his MCU debut as He Who Remains in Loki Season 1.) But, other than that, it would seem as though the plot will be dealing with time travel in some capacity. After all, it was Scott Lang’s idea for the heroes to try their “time heist” in Avengers: Endgame. All the members of the team are dealing with their own personal fallout from the decision to use Quantum Realm tech to go back and retrieve the Infinity Stones to bring back half of the universe that had been decimated by Thanos in Infinity War. Whatever is next for Ant-Man, you can bet it will be exciting.

Reed actually spoke to Comicbook.com about how the dynamic of former Ant-Man Han Pym and Janet van Dyne figured into the next installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to…



(Art by Mark James Hiblin) pic.twitter.com/wgPcewSakx — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 23, 2021

“There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she’s evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we’ve seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she’s evolved and what she’s like as a person,” he mused. “That’s something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story.”

On Lights, Camera, Barstool, Lilly talked about the increased scope of the duo’s next MCU adventure. “So, Ant-Man, the brand, has always existed outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe mythology machine,” she began. “So, we’ve had a lot of freedom to kind of come and go as we please, and like, make stories that are stand alone little pieces, sweet family pieces. And definitely the breadth of this one is… grander.”

She also spoke with Collider about the personal contributions of Marvel writer Jeff Loveness on Quantumania.

“I think he is phenomenal. I think he’s one of the best writers we’ve ever had. I think he’s got an incredible mastery of voice,” Lilly explained. “So, on the page, I could hear all the characters, and I knew that he’d really kind of harnessed each person’s unique personality. I just think that it’s going to be really special. I actually think it has the chance to be the best one we’ve done yet.”

What do you think is waiting for fans in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania? Let us know in the comments!