Avengers: Doomsday is almost here, and while the cast is already massive, it is almost certain that the list we have isn’t comprehensive. After all, new cast members like Kathryn Newton and Sandra Hüller have been confirmed to appear since the Doomsday chair cast reveal, and more actors will probably get surprise appearances when the movie finally releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, here are five Marvel superheroes who we think may be one of Doomsday‘s unannounced characters. While it would be fun to see MCU icons like Daredevil or Moon Knight appear, these are the ones we believe are most likely, based on narrative reasons or what we already know about Doomsday‘s production.

5) Vision

Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

The Vision is one of the most powerful and iconic Avengers still making his way around the MCU. Although he made his debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision has been one of the heroes to receive the most screen time during the Multiverse Saga, with him being at the center of WandaVision and VisionQuest. The latter of these was the last MCU project to release ahead of Doomsday, with the series ending with Vision getting a major upgrade. Plus, Vision is now reunited with Billy and Tommy, meaning that the trio is set up to appear together in Doomsday.

Based on all of this, it would be a huge missed opportunity for Paul Bettany to not appear in Doomsday. While Vision is technically still in hiding, he could easily be found or come out of hiding to assist the Avengers. After all, a quantum supercomputer would be incredibly helpful for the heroes who are trying to wrap their heads around the multiverse. Plus, it would be fascinating to see how Vision reacts to a Victor von Doom who looks exactly like Tony Stark, the man who created him.

4) Monica Rambeau

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau is one of the Multiverse Saga’s most interesting characters. Although she made her debut in 2018’s Captain Marvel, she got the spotlight in WandaVision before headlining the 2023 film The Marvels. At the end of the film, Monica finds herself trapped on the other side of a multiversal anomaly. She wakes up to see a variant of her mother, as well as Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, reprising his role from the FOX X-Men movies.

We know that Grammer’s Beast and a variety of other X-Men are going to appear in Doomsday, with the Avengers making their way to the X-Men universe. However, . While it is possible that Doomsday could ignore this storyline due to The Marvels‘ box office failure, it would be a huge missed opportunity not to include Monica in the film. Her presence in the universe could be what leads to the incursion, and having the Avengers find one of their own while fighting the X-Men would be a fascinating way to shake up the dynamic.

3) Wolverine

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine finally returned in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the multiversal film that connected the FOX X-Men characters to the MCU. While Cyclops, Mystique, Magneto, and several other FOX characters are confirmed to appear in Doomsday, Wolverine still isn’t. This is shocking, as Wolverine is the most popular of these characters, and having a star like Jackman in the film would be a huge win for the marketing team.

However, it seems basically confirmed that Wolverine is secretly in Doomsday. Jackman recently confirmed that he and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds are credited with contributing literary material to Doomsday, meaning that the actors are involved with the film. While this doesn’t confirm that Jackman will appear in Doomsday, it makes you wonder why Marvel wouldn’t put Wolverine in the movie if Jackman is already involved in other ways.

2) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is one of the MCU’s most beloved characters, yet Benedict Cumberbatch’s iconic sorcerer hasn’t been confirmed to appear in the film. Strange is arguably the MCU’s most multiversal character, with him being at the center of major films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Plus, the latter film ended with Strange being recruited to help stop an incursion, a storyline that would logically get him involved in the story of Doomsday.

There is virtually no chance that Strange will be completely left out of Doomsday and Secret Wars, so if he doesn’t appear in the former, he will almost certainly appear in the latter. However, there is also a very good chance that he is secretly in Doomsday. Some fans have theorized that Strange is secretly working for Doom, potentially as the masked figure Boris. This would be a shocking reveal, explaining why Marvel would want to keep Cumberbatch’s involvement in the film a secret.

1) Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch has gone from an Avenger to a villain due to her dabbling in the multiverse, a storyline that was developed in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of the former, Wanda was crushed under a mountain and has been presumed dead since. However, the post-credits scene of VisionQuest shows Doom clearing the rubble and waking her, presumably to steal her powers.

Scarlet Witch was in the final MCU shot that we will see before Avengers: Doomsday releases, which would be an incredibly odd choice if she doesn’t appear in the crossover. She is arguably the MCU’s most popular currently living female superhero, one of the franchise’s most powerful characters, and a multiversal force. Doom has already found her, and unless he’s keeping her as a secret weapon for Secret Wars, I don’t see a universe in which Wanda isn’t in Doomsday.

What characters do you think are secretly in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!