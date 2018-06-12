Paul Rudd Reveals How Ant-Man Has Changed In The Sequel

Scott Lang’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw him make the transition from thief to superhero, with the events of Captain America: Civil War taking the character to the big leagues. According to star Paul Rudd, his acceptance from members of the Avengers will play a big part in his evolution to the character we’ll see in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“Well, the character’s story has evolved ever since Civil War,” Rudd shared at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan. “Scott went away to fight with some of the Avengers and now I’m starting this film under house arrest so I am really, whereas, in the first one, I was deciding whether or not this was something even of interest to me, I don’t know if I want to be a superhero, that has enhanced even more, I’d say.”

As evidenced by the film’s title, Scott’s relationship with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne, aka The Wasp, has also seen a drastic change, which isn’t the only relationship that will see an adjustment in the new film.

“What certainly you’ll see this relationship evolve, between Scott and Hope, as well as this relationship that I have with my daughter,” Rudd noted. “My daughter Cassie, this is really the biggest challenge. How do you somehow be the best version of yourself as a superhero while being the best version of yourself as a parent and can those two things coexist?”

Earlier this year, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes faced off against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, with many audiences expecting to see the short-statured heroes entering the fray alongside their allies, only for the duo to be absent. Despite the film mentioning that both Hawkeye and Ant-Man were under house arrest, Lilly joked that she actually was present in Wakanda, you just might have missed her.

“For the record, I was there. I was just tiny,” Lilly joked about her involvement in the conflict.

“Well maybe I was too small and you just couldn’t see me either,” Rudd retorted. “I feel like I just piggybacked on your joke there.”

Fans might have been left wanting more of Scott and Hope with Infinity War, though we’ll get plenty of them when Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6th. Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel on July 5, 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

