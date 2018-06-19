Marvel Producer on Changes Made to Ghost From Comics in ‘Ant-Man & the Wasp’

Ant-Man and the Wasp will bring the Marvel Comics villain Ghost into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this Ghost is quite a bit different from the original.

Ghost was traditionally an Iron Man villain who specialized in corporate espionage. The differences begin with the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Ghost is a woman, played by Hannah John-Kamen.

Ant-Man and the Wasp producer Stephen Broussard provided some more insight into what sets this GHost apart.

“Hannah John-Kamen has been announced for playing a new interpretation of Ghost which was a classic character created by Bob Layton which was primarily an Iron Man villain based on tech based on light,” Broussard explained. “He had this suit in the comics, and in the comics Ghost was a character of mystery. You didn’t really know the alter ego of that person. You didn’t know their real name.

“We thought that was a cool opportunity to create a character that was all about mystery and kind of, ‘What are the origins? and ‘What is the backstory? What is the goals and agendas of this person?’ It was a great vehicle for the kind of the story you wanted to tell because Ghost in the comics itself was a mystery. So she’s very different from what has come before in the comics but in ways that kind of…Suffice it to say that she is on a path and she is on a mission at odds with our heroes on this journey but of a similar goal, of a similar aim, at the worst possible time for Scott Lang.”

One thing that remains the same is Ghost’s suit.

“The power set is the same and the look is actually pretty classic,” Broussard said. “It’s a reinterpretation but like a modernization. Our design team does a great job. When you think of Ghost you think of the hood. You think of the white suit and everything like that and Hanna wears it very well. She’s awesome. She’s really, really badass.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

