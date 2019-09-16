Marvel

Marvel Fans Worried That Paul Rudd Is Trending

Marvel fan-favorite Paul Rudd is currently trending on Twitter, instantly launching fans of the

Marvel fan-favorite Paul Rudd is currently trending on Twitter, instantly launching fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a fury. Did he get hurt? What’d he say to warrant the attention? Either or, fans were fearing the worst. As it turns out, neither happened; rather, he’s starring in a new series for Netflix and the streaming giant simply released the first trailer for the show.

Phew, talk about a scare right? Living With Yourself hits Netflix October 18th starring Rudd and Aisling Bea (Drunk History). The Daily Show with Jon Stewart alum Timothy Greenberg created the series and serves as showrunner; he also executive produces with Rudd.

What's been your favorite Rudd role?

