Marvel Fans Worried That Paul Rudd Is Trending

Marvel fan-favorite Paul Rudd is currently trending on Twitter, instantly launching fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a fury. Did he get hurt? What’d he say to warrant the attention? Either or, fans were fearing the worst. As it turns out, neither happened; rather, he’s starring in a new series for Netflix and the streaming giant simply released the first trailer for the show.

Phew, talk about a scare right? Living With Yourself hits Netflix October 18th starring Rudd and Aisling Bea (Drunk History). The Daily Show with Jon Stewart alum Timothy Greenberg created the series and serves as showrunner; he also executive produces with Rudd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the latest Marvel star to trend. What’s been your favorite Rudd role? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Keep on Keepin’ on

thought paul rudd was trending because something happened but he remains minding his business <3 — sam wilson i miss you (@alpineslover) September 16, 2019

Kombucha Girl Approves

Seeing Ben Shapiro trending VS seeing Paul Rudd trending pic.twitter.com/fKFAjqnRl7 — Markey (@MarkeyDelRey) September 16, 2019

We Need Rudd Alerts

.@twitter it would be nice if you could ping me every time Paul Rudd starts trending so I can jump on that wave early pic.twitter.com/iY6iv3f5H9 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) September 16, 2019

Ok, How ‘Bout Ant-Man 3?

Since Paul Rudd is trending, let me take this opportunity to request is an #AntMan 3 @Marvel @Kevfeige — just me Clarissa (@fluffykittensox) September 16, 2019

Ageless Vampire

When you see Paul Rudd trending and you know he isn’t dead because he’s a vampire and hasn’t changed since Clueless #PaulRudd pic.twitter.com/IdQQUlDbLR — Toni Loscalzo (@Pandora1869) September 16, 2019

Heart Attack

*Paul Rudd trends out of nowhere*



Me: *Cheka why he’s trending*



Oh Its a movie….. pic.twitter.com/0c9EKglbYM — Leonard (@LeonardMcAvoy) September 16, 2019

Chill

When you see Paul Rudd is trending and stop breathing for a whole 3sec until you see it’s for his Netflix movie. pic.twitter.com/d5JLgf7wIb — Selina Treviño (@seltrev) September 16, 2019

Phew