Marvel Fans React to Janet Van Dyne’s Debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

In the first Ant-Man, the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, was an important topic of conversation, though fans were denied the character playing a major role due to her getting lost in the Quantum Realm. The casting of Michelle Pfeiffer as the character led to Janet playing a more important role in Ant-Man and the Wasp, with fans finally getting to see the character truly come alive.

As evidenced by the film’s trailers, the quest for Janet in the Quantum Realm was a major element of the film’s narrative, inspiring Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to track her down in the microscopic world, allowing the character to finally interact with the series’ major characters.

With the film now in theaters, fans are taking to social media to share their enthusiasm not only for the character, but their praise for Pfeiffer’s interpretation of the role.

Never Enough Pfeiffer

more like Ant-Man and the Not Nearly Enough Michelle Pfeiffer — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) July 6, 2018

You Complete Me

Ant-Man and the Wasp. Michelle Pfeiffer totally completed that movie. — ?☕️? (@dustmop9753) July 6, 2018

Self Sacrifice

lena and i watched ant-man and the wasp today!!! it was so cute omg and the only thing i would say is i’d gladly take a bullet for michelle pfeiffer — karl (@_weltluna) July 6, 2018

Fears Resolved

Ant-Man and the Wasp had me crying hard. Janet is the best thing ever and all my doubts about Michelle Pfeiffer were unfounded. I loved her and Hank. So many tears. — Mackenzie (@xoMarvelGirl) July 6, 2018

See Ya, Ultron

Ant-Man: Age of Michelle Pfeiffer was pretty great! — Bill Garcia (@senorbillyg) July 6, 2018

Standout Performer

Just saw Ant-Man and the Wasp. First of all I am wrecked. Again. Thanks Marvel. Second wonderful performances all around but huge shoutout to Michelle Pfeiffer, a talented and beautiful woman who is amazing on the silver screen. — Clint Bisbee (@clint_bisbee) July 6, 2018

Callback

Hey, @MarvelStudios can we please get Vulture to be a side villain in the next Ant-Man and Wasp movie so we can give Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer a rematch/reunion!!!? #AntManAndTheWasp #AntMan #TheWasp #Marvel — Brian (@bjwyxrs) July 6, 2018

Wig-tastic

With the addition of Ant-Man and The Wasp, this past year has given us not two, but F O U R (4) amazing Michelle Pfeiffer Wigs™️. — BoJackitron Horsemaniac (@amgreenberg) July 6, 2018

Screech

Screeched every time Michelle Pfeiffer was on screen during ANT-MAN AND THE WASP. Wig!!! — The Prime of Miss Ryan Ellermann (@RyanEllermann) July 5, 2018

Pfeiffer vs. Quantum Realm