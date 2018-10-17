‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’s David Dastmalchian Addresses If His Character Survived ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

Ant-Man and The Wasp star David Dastmalchian not only knows if his Kurt character survived Thanos snapping his fingers but, in fact, knows everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dastmalchian, who debuted as Kurt in 2015’s Ant-Man before following up the part in Ant-Man and The Wasp in 2018, says he “did” survive Thanos’ devastating finger snap which wiped out half of the universe.

“Yeah, this is the funny thing, I don’t understand why people don’t get that,” Dastmalchian told Collider. “Kurt’s hair is the most indestructible thing. F Thor’s hammer. F the shield. F the freaking Gauntlet. Kurt’s hair. There’s a pile of dust. If Kurt and Thanos went at it, I would win.”

Catching himself saying too much, Dastmalchian did acknowledge that there are some things he is not supposed to discuss. “That’s one of the things I was told I can’t talk about,” the actor amended.

During the production of Ant-Man and The Wasp, Dastmalchian was more in the know on the events of Avengers: Infinity War than some of his co-stars. “Here’s the thing, officially [we didn’t know much], but Peyton would give us the blessing,” Dastmalchian said. “The really cool thing is over the years of work that I’ve done and being in these different thing, have become friends with the people who do work and have more knowledge than I do about stuff. So, sometimes the fan, the geek in me will be like, ‘Don’t tell me. No, tell me, tell me, tell me.’”

Aside from his movie star pals, there was one moment where Dastmalchian accidentally learned all of the secrets to the Marvel Cinematic Universe while spending time at Marvel Studios headquarters. “I’m walking down this hall and all of the sudden I realize I’ve been let into this locked sanctuary where the storyboards for the Russos were going down both sides of this hallway,” Dastmalchian said. “I stopped and I looked around and I saw everything. I saw the vision for so much stuff.”

Perhaps that is where Dastmalchian saw some concept art of Kurt turning to dust or standing beside a pile of Luis? Dastmalchian’s most recent outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kurt can be seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp which is now available on digital downloads and blu-ray or DVD, as is Avengers: Infinity War.

