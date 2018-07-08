‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Director on Shocking Post-Credits Scene

Ant-Man and The Wasp was a lighthearted and self-contained adventure until disaster struck in its post-credits scenes, something director Peyton Reed tells ComicBook.com he is quite proud of.

To dodge dropping any spoilers for those who haven’t seen it yet, this article will not make mention of exactly what takes place in Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s post-credits scenes. Marvel Studios and the cast of the film are taking great pride in its shocking nature, which has lead them to make a strong effort to contain the spoilers, especially with the film releasing a month later in certain parts of the world than it is in the United States.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I directed all the post-credits scenes and it came about fairly early on. We liked the idea. I can’t spoil anything here guys. We liked the idea of what it did for us tonally. I feel like it’s a great juxtaposition and also allowed us to do our movie as a great standalone movie.”

Watch ComicBook.com’s full interview with Reed from Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s press event in the video above.

Still, in a more recent interview with ComicBook.com, Reed opened up about the fact that he did plant some seeds in Ant-Man and The Wasp for not only a potential third film but also the upcoming Avengers 4.

“I can’t say really what are seeds about Avengers 4, or about a potential other Ant-Man movie, but I can say that things are definitely in a movie for a reason,” Reed said. “I will say that. Whether it’s an actual Easter egg, or whether it’s a misdirect, and I’m very proud of you for sighting the art of misdirection, because it was something that we definitely talked about a lot and became a fanatic in the movie.”

Still, the idea of handing over the characters he works so hard to develop to other directors for an Avengers movie is a perplexing notion for Reed. “You know, it is a weird thing, and I think I’ve talked about how when Paul went off with [Anthony Russo and Joe Russo] to do Civil War,” Reed said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, man, they’re getting the Giant-Man reveal, and he’s hanging with out with Captain America?!’”

Reed’s Ant-Man and pals won’t be fighting other Avengers this time. Instead, Ant-Man, The Wasp, and possibly others will be banding together to take on Thanos and Reed was expecting such a progression heading into Ant-Man and The Wasp.

“I think it’s just something going into this situation, you know that that that’s going to happen, but I do feel like it’s cool that they go off and work in that ensemble,” Reed said. “But I think I do like that when we come back and do tell the next chapter of the Ant-Man and The Wasp story. It does give us room narratively to really develop their characters in a way that I think is definitely more challenging to do in the larger ensemble movies. So, there’s probably a little piece of me that will always die when they go off and do someone else’s movie, but hopefully, at the end of the day they’ll come back home.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.