Five New Photos of ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Villain Ghost

Marvel Studios has provided ComicBook.com with five new photos featuring Ghost, the villain of Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen, will bear similarities and differences to the Marvel Comics counterpart as the villain comes to the big screen for the first time. “Hannah John-Kamen has been announced for playing a new interpretation of Ghost which was a classic character created by Bob Layton which was primarily an Iron Man villain based on tech based on light,” Ant-Man and the Wasp producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com. “He had this suit in the comics, and in the comics Ghost was a character of mystery. You didn’t really know the alter ego of that person. You didn’t know their real name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some photos of Ghost in action, as portrayed by John-Kamen, in the gallery of new photos below!

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7470]

“We thought that was a cool opportunity to create a character that was all about mystery and kind of, ‘What are the origins? and ‘What is the backstory? What is the goals and agendas of this person?’ It was a great vehicle for the kind of the story you wanted to tell because Ghost in the comics itself was a mystery. So she’s very different from what has come before in the comics but in ways that kind of…Suffice it to say that she is on a path and she is on a mission at odds with our heroes on this journey but of a similar goal, of a similar aim, at the worst possible time for Scott Lang.”

One thing that remains the same is Ghost’s suit, which accurately represents the comic book counterpart.

“The power set is the same and the look is actually pretty classic,” Broussard said. “It’s a reinterpretation but like a modernization. Our design team does a great job. When you think of Ghost you think of the hood. You think of the white suit and everything like that and Hanna wears it very well. She’s awesome. She’s really, really badass.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.