Ant-Man 3 Likely to Film After Doctor Strange 2 and Thor 4

Ant-Man 3 is coming Marvel fans, as earlier today news broke that the third installment was in development with Peyton Reed attached to direct. Now, more news indicates that the next Paul Rudd adventure is likely to film after Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. In The Hollywood Reporter’s piece, they discuss the timing of the next steps for Ant-Man. Release details are slim, but the plan is to shoot near the end of next year or early 2021 at the latest. 2022 is being looked at as a likely release period for the film. All of this positive news about one of Marvel’s more strange franchises had fans stoked earlier today as that Marvel Studios timeline continues to fill out in the wake of more and more announcements.

It has been just days since the speculation started to build around the possible development of the movie. Reed’s addition as a returning director makes a ton of sense because of the existing continuity between all of the films. Details further than these preliminary announcements have been hard to come by during the early going. Evangeline Lilly hasn’t been announced as returning to her role as The Wasp yet, but that seems more like a formality at this point.

Charles Murphy was out in front of this scoop again, as he maintained that Ant-Man 3 would be put into development shortly last month. Now, with Ant-Man‘s upcoming adventure on the board, those 2022 slots on the company’s release calendar are drying up quickly. It will have to wait its turn though as Doctor Strange‘s sequel will film, as will Thor: Love and Thunder, before the upcoming insect-based adventure. All of these movies are expected to start shooting principal photography within the next several months.

A lot of questions are floating around about the Quantum Realm after the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Even more probably popped up after Avengers: Endgame. Reed and his team are aware of the intrigue and look forward to exploring some new territory in a future entry of the Ant-Man franchise.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously told ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

He also said, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”