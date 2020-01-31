Ant Man & The Wasp Deleted Scene Reveals Best Look at Classic Wasp Costume

Marvel fans might think they’ve unearthed all the Easter eggs and secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its Infinity Saga run through Phases I – III. However, the release of Marvel’s The Infinity Saga Box Set is proving that assumption wrong. That massive box set collection contains all sorts of new deleted scenes and other insights into various MCU films from Phases I – III, including Ant-Man & The Wasp. The Ant-Man sequel revealed the pivotal history of how Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), aka the Original Wasp, sacrificed herself to the Quantum Realm in order save America from nuclear attack.

As you can see below, Marvel’s The Infinity Saga Box Set reveals, Ant-Man & The Wasp‘s flashback sequence to the original Ant-Man and Wasp’s final mission was much more extensive than what we saw. Scroll through the sequence of pictures below, and wonder (as we are) how much all those wasted de-aging effects cost…

Hank and Janet: Super Spies

Look how good of a job Marvel Studios did de-aging both Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer! Why the hell wouldn’t you use this??? This is Scarface / Basic Instinct vibes all over again!

Pym Love

Two veteran actors getting the chance to share a passionate kiss scene as their younger, most gorgeous selves? Again: why didn’t we see more of this???

Back on Mission

Not a whole lot of time for love, though, as Hank and Janet have to get back on mission when a shady figure appears…

Slide 4

…And Michael Cerveris (Mindhunter) was that shady figure, playing Marvel Comics villain Elihas Starr, aka Marvel Comics villain Egghead.

Slide 5

There’s no escaping Ant-Man and The Wasp, though – especially when they have so many little ant soldiers at their disposal!

Wasp Kiss

Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne is such badass in the MCU. While Ant-Man & The Wasp certainly showed off her brainiac side and survival skills, this little “Wasp Kiss” moment would’ve been as good as any action movie one-liner.

Ant-Man & The Wasp

That brings us back around to the sequence of Ant-Man and Wasp’s mission in Russia that we actually saw in the film. But as you’ve seen, the full sequence would’ve been a lot more exciting.

