After 64 Years, Marvel Finally Reveals Why the Hulk Really Is the Strongest Avenger

Since his debut in The Incredible Hulk #1 in May 1962, Bruce Banner’s alter ego has constantly pushed the power level of Marvel Comics. The Hulk’s defining trait is that his power scales directly with his anger, which has led to some of the most spectacular feats in superhero fiction, from punching through dimensions to create shockwaves so mighty they resonate through the multiverse. The Marvel Cinematic Universe deliberately scaled down the Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) power, so he could function as part of a team that operates in a universe that lacks the most outlandish aspects of comic books. Nevertheless, the Hulk remains arguably Earth’s mightiest defender, a fact acknowledged in Thor: Ragnarok, when Bruce Banner reveals his Quinjet password is “Strongest Avenger.” Now, after 64 years, Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman delivers the most rigorous biological case yet for why that designation holds.

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Published by Insight Editions, Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman was written by Marc Sumerak and Daniel Wallace, with anatomical illustrations by concept artist Jonah Lobe. The book functions as a Wakandan scientific dossier, framed around Black Panther cataloguing the physiologies of over 60 Marvel characters in response to a Skrull invasion. The Hulk’s entry stands apart from the rest of the roster by revealing how all of his major biological systems have been rebuilt by gamma radiation to function as the perfect combat machine.

Every Part of the Hulk Is Optimized for Destruction

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Wakandan records established in Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman indicate that Bruce Banner’s transformation rewrites human biology to support limitless physical exertion. According to the dossier, “no tests have established a ceiling for the Hulk’s physical abilities,” primarily because his cellular structure constantly adapts to extreme stress. The book notes that the hero possesses an “unusually high density of myofibrils,” the chains of muscle cells responsible for mass and contraction. This dense, “gamma-enriched musculature” is then supported by a virtually unbreakable skeletal frame.

Furthermore, the text reveals that these muscles are anchored by “tendons and ligaments as strong as Vibranium-weave industrial cable.” Finally, to sustain the massive biological engine during extended combat, the book details how “expanded circulatory pathways keep the Hulk’s additional body mass highly oxygenated for peak performance,” allowing him to operate at maximum capacity without the crippling fatigue that limits standard human physiology.

The Hulk’s optimized biology allows the character to weaponize his own movements, turning basic kinetic actions into devastating attacks. For example, the scientific breakdown explains the mechanics behind his iconic thunderclap, noting that slapping his hands together generates a “wave of compressed air” that applies over 100 pounds of force per square foot, acting essentially as a directed sonic boom. Similarly, stamping his feet drives a seismic shock wave through the ground capable of triggering “earthquakes when deployed near continental fault lines.”

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The most fascinating revelation lies in the biological justification for his scaling power level. The Wakandan analysis confirms that his famous catchphrase, “The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” is scientifically accurate, noting that an enraged state triggers a “surge of adrenaline [that] amplifies his raw strength.” Ultimately, his massive leg muscles use this adrenaline for ballistic leaps stretching up to three miles long and reaching altitudes that “nearly achieve low earth orbit.”

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman is available now from Insight Editions. The Hulk returns to the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swinging into theaters on July 31st.

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